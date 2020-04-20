Lockdown protestor to man in nurse scrubs: "Go to China!"

People are crediting dailies and cable news for “figuring out” the anti-quarantine marches are far-right activists, so let me make clear that joking aside we all knew from day 1, we’re just picking the stories we want to tell. https://t.co/3VOuC4llgX

This video of a nurse who is on the frontlines of this pandemic being told to “go to China” has gotta be the most insane thing I’ve seen on Twitter dot com in the 11 years I’ve been on this platform. And I used to report ISIS accounts for a living. pic.twitter.com/5E4Hi6P7DR

In this video (embedded below), a woman in a truck is participating in a traffic-snarling protest against the Covid-19 quarantine rules. But she has herself been brought to a halt by a counter-protestor on foot. The lockdown protestor leans out the window and gives the counter-protestor, wearing nurse scrubs, a piece of her mind.

