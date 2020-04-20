North Korean leader claimed to be "in grave danger" after heart operation

Kim is only 36 years old, but South Korea's intelligence services claim he is increasingly obese and lives an unhealthy lifestyle of binge eating and drinking. Anna Fifield, the Washington Post's Beijing bureau chief, tweeted that his poor health is now obvious and wrote last year that he was a "heart attack waiting to happen."

Kim recently missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being. He had been seen four days before that at a government meeting. The National Security Council and Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment when reached by CNN on Monday. CNN has also reached out to the CIA and the State Department for comment and sought comment from the South Koreans. Gathering intelligence out of North Korea is notoriously difficult -- one of the most challenging targets for US intelligence.

Daily NK, a speciality website run mostly by North Korean defectors, cited unidentified sources inside the isolated state saying Kim is recovering at a villa in the Mount Kumgang resort county of Hyangsan on the east coast after getting the procedure on April 12.

Attribution is hard: the incredible skullduggery used to try to blame the 2018 Olympic cyberattack on North Korea Wired has published another long excerpt from Sandworm, reporter Andy Greenberg's (previously) forthcoming book on the advanced Russian hacking team who took the US-Israeli Stuxnet program to the next level, attacking Ukrainian power infrastructure, literally blowing up key components of the country's power grid by attacking the embedded code in their microcontrollers. READ THE REST

Fly the less-than-friendly skies with Air Koryo You’re not a successful nation state until you’ve got a flag airline, baby! Air Canada! British Airways! Hell yeah! That said, it appears that it is possible be a dramatically less-than-successful nation and still have a flag airline. In North Korea’s case, that airline would be Air Koryo. Chances are, most of us will never […] READ THE REST

Here’s the key to unlocking Microsoft Office’s most powerful apps Even if you’ve been using Microsoft Office for decades, you know there’s more. And for every insider trick or time-saving tip you’ve picked up over the years, you can be sure there is a veritable fountain of execution and efficiency gems that you never knew existed in these battle-tested core productivity apps. We all know […] READ THE REST

A standing desk could change everything about your work from home routine Your “work routine” is likely in shambles. Between working from home and all that entails and the broken habits you built before while heading into the office every day, your work rhythm probably looks a lot different than it did two months ago. So if you’re already making changes, it might be time to consider […] READ THE REST