Pirate radio pioneer Ronan O'Rahilly of Radio Caroline has died

Ronan O'Rahilly, founder of Radio Caroline, the first pirate radio station off the coast of the UK has died. O'Rahilly, who lived in Ireland, died from the vascular dementia he was diagnosed with in 2013. He was 79.

Here is a brief obit on BBC News.

And here is a funny bit of O'Rahilly history, his 1965 appearance on "To Tell the Truth."

[H/t Matthew Hawn]



Image: YouTube