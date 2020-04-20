Pirate radio pioneer Ronan O'Rahilly of Radio Caroline has died

Ronan O'Rahilly, founder of Radio Caroline, the first pirate radio station off the coast of the UK has died. O'Rahilly, who lived in Ireland, died from the vascular dementia he was diagnosed with in 2013. He was 79.
Renowned mathematician and beloved Princeton University professor, John Horton Conway, died this week (April 11) of COVID-19. He was 82. Conway is best known as the inventor of the hugely influential and inspirational artificial life program, The Game of Life. From the Princeton obit: “John Conway was an amazing mathematician, game wizard, polymath and storyteller […]
French artist Albert Uderzo, co-creator of legendary comic book characters Asterix and Obelix with writer René Goscinny, died at home ‘from a heart attack unrelated to the coronavirus.’ He was 92 years old. One of the best-loved characters in French popular culture, with more than 370m albums sold worldwide, 11 films and an Asterix theme […]
Kenny Rogers is dead at 81. The famed country singer was one of the best-selling music artists of all time, developing his signature song The Gambler into an enduring media franchise and even a restaurant chain. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. […]
Your “work routine” is likely in shambles. Between working from home and all that entails and the broken habits you built before while heading into the office every day, your work rhythm probably looks a lot different than it did two months ago. So if you’re already making changes, it might be time to consider […]
With everything happening these days, it seems like celebrating anything on April 20th — otherwise known as 420 — might feel a bit…unorthodox. Maybe celebrating isn’t even the right word for this quasi-holiday. Maybe it’s more of a solemn observance of a day that means so much to so many. In honor of 420, we […]
It should come as no surprise, but it turns out food delivery and delivery services are among the silver lining success stories of our homebound pandemic lifestyle. Researchers at Civic Science found that 22 percent of U.S. adults had food delivered last week, a sharp rise from 19 percent just the week before. And while […]