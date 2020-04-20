Price of U.S. crude oil crashes below $0, first time in history

We are in the upside down.
A bizarre thing just happened: futures on U.S. crude oil went negative for the first time ever, as billions of people stay at home to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The anti-COVID measures have led to a global oil supply glut that in turn has led to storage space filling up. The price of oil is negative. It's like they'd be willing to pay you to take it off their hands. Wild.
From Reuters:
The May U.S. WTI contract fell $19.06, or 104.3%, to a discount of 79 cents a barrel at 2:09 p.m (1809 GMT) after touching an all-time low of -$1.43 a barrel. Brent was down $1.85, or 6.6%, at $26.23 a barrel.
The June WTI contract is trading more actively at a much higher level of $21.6 a barrel. The spread between May and June was more than $23, the widest in history for the two nearest monthly contracts.
Investors bailed out of the May contract ahead of expiry later on Monday because of lack of demand for the actual oil. When a futures contract expires, traders must decide whether to take delivery of the oil or roll their positions into another futures contract for a later month.
According to the suggestions of a professional golfer whose video was tweeted today by Donald Trump’s companies, drinking an entire bottle of vodka every day will ‘kill’ coronavirus. There’s only one problem with this advice: it is not true, and may harm you.
Fandango dang sure isn’t selling movie theater tickets anymore. And Walmart appears to be easing out of the video-on-demand business, and into… something else.
U.S. telecommunications giant Verizon is today reported to be acquiring the videoconferencing company Blue Jeans Network in a transaction valued somewhere in the neighborhood of 500 million dollars.
Your “work routine” is likely in shambles. Between working from home and all that entails and the broken habits you built before while heading into the office every day, your work rhythm probably looks a lot different than it did two months ago. So if you’re already making changes, it might be time to consider […]
With everything happening these days, it seems like celebrating anything on April 20th — otherwise known as 420 — might feel a bit…unorthodox. Maybe celebrating isn’t even the right word for this quasi-holiday. Maybe it’s more of a solemn observance of a day that means so much to so many. In honor of 420, we […]
It should come as no surprise, but it turns out food delivery and delivery services are among the silver lining success stories of our homebound pandemic lifestyle. Researchers at Civic Science found that 22 percent of U.S. adults had food delivered last week, a sharp rise from 19 percent just the week before. And while […]