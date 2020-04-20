Sci-fi author David Brin's recommended reading list

He has the books divided up into interesting categories, like Harbingers of Hope, Sci-Fi for Kids, the Hard Stuff, Fantasy - with Brains, etc. Hundreds of great recommendations here .

Science fiction author and futurist, David Brin, has put together an excellent list of sci-fi books to read. He posted this list years ago, but has re-surfaced it to remind people that now is a great time to READ.

A standing desk could change everything about your work from home routine Your “work routine” is likely in shambles. Between working from home and all that entails and the broken habits you built before while heading into the office every day, your work rhythm probably looks a lot different than it did two months ago. So if you’re already making changes, it might be time to consider […] READ THE REST

A standing desk could change everything about your work from home routine Your “work routine” is likely in shambles. Between working from home and all that entails and the broken habits you built before while heading into the office every day, your work rhythm probably looks a lot different than it did two months ago. So if you’re already making changes, it might be time to consider […] READ THE REST

It’s 4/20 and these pipes, grinders, and vapes can help you celebrate the right way With everything happening these days, it seems like celebrating anything on April 20th — otherwise known as 420 — might feel a bit…unorthodox. Maybe celebrating isn’t even the right word for this quasi-holiday. Maybe it’s more of a solemn observance of a day that means so much to so many. In honor of 420, we […] READ THE REST