Simone Giertz makes a parent robot that pats her on the back (after she deposits money into it)

My favorite comedic maker, Simone Giertz, brings another silly robot into the world as she builds a robotic parent that will pat her on the back and say: "Good job, son" -- after she feeds it a quarter.

As always, there are some genuinely funny moments here, like when she looks into the camera and says:

"Isn't this fun?, she says into a completely empty room while building a machine that will show her affection."

There is also a reveal towards the end as to who voices the dad. Appropriate.