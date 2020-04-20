/ Rob Beschizza / 8:58 pm Mon Apr 20, 2020

Trump plans executive order suspending all immigration

CSPAN

It's Hitler's birthday! Trump tweeted moments ago that he plans to temporarily suspend all immigration, legal or otherwise, to the U.S.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!