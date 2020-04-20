Trump plans executive order suspending all immigration

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!

It's Hitler's birthday! Trump tweeted moments ago that he plans to temporarily suspend all immigration, legal or otherwise, to the U.S.

Trump appoints himself leader of the Lockdown Rebellion by Tweeting LIBERATE VIRGINIA MICHIGAN MINNESOTA Trump has been doing everything he can to undermine what states’ governors and his own White House advisors are doing to slow the spread of coronavirus, which has killed over 34,000 people in America at a rate of around 2,000 a day. This time around Trump, who only yesterday said that restriction should not be […] READ THE REST

