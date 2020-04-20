Trump plans executive order suspending all immigration

It's Hitler's birthday! Trump tweeted moments ago that he plans to temporarily suspend all immigration, legal or otherwise, to the U.S.
In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!
Trump has been doing everything he can to undermine what states’ governors and his own White House advisors are doing to slow the spread of coronavirus, which has killed over 34,000 people in America at a rate of around 2,000 a day. This time around Trump, who only yesterday said that restriction should not be […]
Senators Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, and Thomas R. Carper have sent a letter to the White House Designated Agency Ethics Official, titled ‘Ensure COVID-19 Decisions Serve the American Public, Not President Trump’s & Jared Kushner’s Financial Interests.
