/ Xeni Jardin / 1:06 pm Mon Apr 20, 2020

What some of the geniuses at the fake-ass 'free the states' coronavirus spreading rallies are saying

I really don't know what to say here. This is so demented, and so awful, I just can't even.

Natalie Allison, who reports on state politics for The Tennessean and USA TODAY, attended one of those weird astroturfy coronavirus rallies where MAGA types and white nationalists are fighting against the stay-at-home measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This one guy:

Today’s reopen rally organizer Steve Hasty of Murfreesboro says what he misses most is sitting in restaurants and getting free drink refills.

“I hate having to get two iced teas in the drive thru,” he says

WOW.

Here's her thread, and these are all her photos.