What some of the geniuses at the fake-ass 'free the states' coronavirus spreading rallies are saying

I really don't know what to say here. This is so demented, and so awful, I just can't even.

Natalie Allison, who reports on state politics for The Tennessean and USA TODAY, attended one of those weird astroturfy coronavirus rallies where MAGA types and white nationalists are fighting against the stay-at-home measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This one guy:

Today’s reopen rally organizer Steve Hasty of Murfreesboro says what he misses most is sitting in restaurants and getting free drink refills. “I hate having to get two iced teas in the drive thru,” he says

WOW.

Today’s reopen rally organizer Steve Hasty of Murfreesboro says what he misses most is sitting in restaurants and getting free drink refills. “I hate having to get two iced teas in the drive thru,” he says. pic.twitter.com/373qBIeHof — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) April 20, 2020

Here's her thread, and these are all her photos.

Much smaller crowd at the Tennessee Capitol today for the reopen rally, but @RepMartinDaniel is in attendance. He’s one of at least 2 other legislators who have sent letters to @GovBillLee asking him to lift restrictions. (Lee has set May 1 as tentative start date for that) pic.twitter.com/rxRGrIC1x6 — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) April 20, 2020

This woman, Misty Smith, is a home health nurse in Nashville but she is announcing that “all our hospitals are sitting empty.” (Tennessee reports there have been 724 coronavirus hospitalizations) pic.twitter.com/ht0vwktIPe — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) April 20, 2020