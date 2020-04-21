Trailer for season 2 of "The Mandalorian."

This is the way. Or some way, anyway.
Lovely Tattoine style Star Wars tech, this LEGO Pod racer memorializes one of Star Wars most scorned movies, The Phantom Menace. …but this is podracing. The kit comes with a Padme and lil’ Anakin minifig. LEGO Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Anakin’s Podracer – 20th Anniversary Edition 75258 Building Kit (279 Pieces) via Amazon
Fans have pined away for the Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Collin Trevorrow was set to direct. This animated version show just how much better it would have been…
Why couldn’t the rest of the movie have been like this? The Death of Palpatine… but with Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name of" pic.twitter.com/IGySw9IkMY — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) April 1, 2020 Adam Garcia also applied the same treatment to the scene in Snoke’s throne room from The Last Jedi, but that scene is […]
