Trailer for season 2 of "The Mandalorian."

This is the way. Or some way, anyway.

LEGO Anakin's Podracer Lovely Tattoine style Star Wars tech, this LEGO Pod racer memorializes one of Star Wars most scorned movies, The Phantom Menace. …but this is podracing. The kit comes with a Padme and lil’ Anakin minifig. LEGO Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Anakin’s Podracer – 20th Anniversary Edition 75258 Building Kit (279 Pieces) via Amazon READ THE REST

Want to create your own Fortnite? This $15 training course can make it happen If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at designing your own video game, there’s a pretty intimidating learning curve ahead. With so many different languages, platforms and philosophies in play, it’s tough for first-timers to get a real sense of what they should tackle first. Instead of letting all that uncertainty slow you down, […] READ THE REST

Here’s the key to unlocking Microsoft Office’s most powerful apps Even if you’ve been using Microsoft Office for decades, you know there’s more. And for every insider trick or time-saving tip you’ve picked up over the years, you can be sure there is a veritable fountain of execution and efficiency gems that you never knew existed in these battle-tested core productivity apps. We all know […] READ THE REST