Conan O'Brien zoom-bombs a tech company's meeting and trolls them



"When they were putting a chip in your brain they sunk it deep, didn’t they?"

With the help of an insider, Conan O'Brien crashed an online strategy meeting for TIBCO Software in Silicon Valley, surprising its attendees. The late-night host then proceeded to troll the Palo Alto-based company by ruthlessly roasts its CEO, its team members, and its website's corporate doublespeak. Savage!