It took science 2,000 years to find the clitoris (and it's 10x bigger than most people think)

In the 1990s, Australian urologist Helen O'Connell performed the first magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans on aroused women's clitorises. She found that the clitoris is 10 times larger than most anyone suspected. In this video, science journalist Rachel Gross , who is currently writing a book called Lady Anatomy, shares some medical history and takes us on a tour of the "clitoral complex."

Here comes the sun -- our closest star is spitting out mysterious gamma rays In their upcoming study, so far published on the preprint server arXiv and submitted to Physical Review Letters, Linden and his colleagues examined a decade’s worth of data from NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope to better analyze the sun’s emission of gamma rays—the universe’s most energetic form of electromagnetic radiation. READ THE REST

Maybe the coronavirus emanated from a China research lab after all, say US and UK intelligence “[U.S.] officials are seriously pursuing the possibility that a natural sample of the virus escaped a laboratory.” The question was dismissed as a conspiracy theory in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak. But now, some intelligence experts admit they are seriously looking into the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic might have been touched off […] READ THE REST

Want to create your own Fortnite? This $15 training course can make it happen If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at designing your own video game, there’s a pretty intimidating learning curve ahead. With so many different languages, platforms and philosophies in play, it’s tough for first-timers to get a real sense of what they should tackle first. Instead of letting all that uncertainty slow you down, […] READ THE REST

Here’s the key to unlocking Microsoft Office’s most powerful apps Even if you’ve been using Microsoft Office for decades, you know there’s more. And for every insider trick or time-saving tip you’ve picked up over the years, you can be sure there is a veritable fountain of execution and efficiency gems that you never knew existed in these battle-tested core productivity apps. We all know […] READ THE REST