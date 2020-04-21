/ David Pescovitz / 10:39 am Tue Apr 21, 2020

It took science 2,000 years to find the clitoris (and it's 10x bigger than most people think)

In the 1990s, Australian urologist Helen O'Connell performed the first magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans on aroused women's clitorises. She found that the clitoris is 10 times larger than most anyone suspected. In this video, science journalist Rachel Gross, who is currently writing a book called Lady Anatomy, shares some medical history and takes us on a tour of the "clitoral complex."

"The Clitoris, Uncovered: An Intimate History" (Scientific American)