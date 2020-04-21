News clip about coronavirus patient is quite a journey

Watch the clip embedded here, featuring a news report on a coronavirus patient broadcast by ABC News 7 in New York City. I apologize for the baity title, but cannot ruin this for you in any way. Not in the figurative sense, but in the quite literal sense.
Covid-19 is short for “coronavirus disease 2019” and is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV2, short for “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2”. So we’re all set that it’s a virus, right? Oh no. British media is proving fertile ground for the idea that Covid-19 is caused or carried by 5G, which is to say, […]
In this footage, a man is seen relaxing at home when a nearby battery, apparently charging on the floor, starts spraying sparks. It explodes violently as he approaches to unplug it. The origin of the footage is unclear: the video is being ganked on every video platform and none of them bother to report any […]
Harbor.im is a California “retreat” for rich people to escape the coronavirus pandemic. Ride out the crisis while enjoying daily yoga and breathwork, pool parties and COVID-19 testing “when available” in a beautiful west-coast locale! Get “the most fulfilling experience” of the pandemic without getting closer than 6ft to another human being! Shared rooms start […]
