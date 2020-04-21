News clip about coronavirus patient is quite a journey

Watch the clip embedded here, featuring a news report on a coronavirus patient broadcast by ABC News 7 in New York City. I apologize for the baity title, but cannot ruin this for you in any way. Not in the figurative sense, but in the quite literal sense.

UK TV presenter takes "radio waves cause Covid-19" conspiracy theory mainstream Covid-19 is short for “coronavirus disease 2019” and is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV2, short for “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2”. So we’re all set that it’s a virus, right? Oh no. British media is proving fertile ground for the idea that Covid-19 is caused or carried by 5G, which is to say, […] READ THE REST

Why it's not a great idea to charge large unbranded lithium batteries in your living room In this footage, a man is seen relaxing at home when a nearby battery, apparently charging on the floor, starts spraying sparks. It explodes violently as he approaches to unplug it. The origin of the footage is unclear: the video is being ganked on every video platform and none of them bother to report any […] READ THE REST

Harbor, a castellated abbey for the rich to flee the pandemic Harbor.im is a California “retreat” for rich people to escape the coronavirus pandemic. Ride out the crisis while enjoying daily yoga and breathwork, pool parties and COVID-19 testing “when available” in a beautiful west-coast locale! Get “the most fulfilling experience” of the pandemic without getting closer than 6ft to another human being! Shared rooms start […] READ THE REST

Is your home office giving you carpal tunnel? This ergonomic mouse can help fix that As many of us all settle into our new home office situations, there’s a distinct possibility this could be the new status quo for quite some time. A bad chair or a less than ergonomically supportive posture might have been passable when you sat at your home office desk for an hour or two here […] READ THE REST

Want to create your own Fortnite? This $15 training course can make it happen If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at designing your own video game, there’s a pretty intimidating learning curve ahead. With so many different languages, platforms and philosophies in play, it’s tough for first-timers to get a real sense of what they should tackle first. Instead of letting all that uncertainty slow you down, […] READ THE REST