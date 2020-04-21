Pandemic sourdough: the bread just gets better
For tips on making your own sourdough starter, start here!
My new pandemic starter has had a couple of weeks to settle down and it is performing pretty much how I would expect.
Feeding your starter every day really helps it out. I've been feeding this blob since 3/16. I have reduced the amount I keep going on my counter and only feed 1/4 cup of flour and slightly less than 1/4 cup of water per feeding. This saves me ½ cup a day of precious flour.
Feeding the starter twice on bread baking day really increases my chances of turning out a good loaf. I've learned that unlike my former, trusty Muir Beach starter this new Dog Town starter has an hour shorter cycle after feeding for when it is truly ready to be used, but I am figuring it out.
