/ Thom Dunn / 6:15 am Tue Apr 21, 2020

This gender reveal could benefit from some social distancing

Watching gender reveal videos makes me feel like a Darwinian super villain. Natural selection is real, and it has made its stance on self-important gender obsession very clear.

And if you're going to be an asshole gender-obsessed parent-to-be, at least keep 6 feet apart, for everyone's sake.