Want to create your own Fortnite? This $15 training course can make it happen

If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at designing your own video game, there’s a pretty intimidating learning curve ahead. With so many different languages, platforms and philosophies in play, it’s tough for first-timers to get a real sense of what they should tackle first.

Instead of letting all that uncertainty slow you down, attack a project with a rock-solid structure that comes with a definite beginning, middle and end.

Multiplayer Battle Royale games like Fortnite dominate the gaming world, so to start your education, begin by building a 3D Battle Royale style game from scratch, following every step along the way to assembling your own working game that includes everything.

The Build a Battle Royale with Unity and Blender training is just that course, a beginner-friendly road map through all the steps in constructing your own immersive world gaming experience.

While we’d never say a project like this is easy, this 9-level course is constructed so even first-timers can follow along, learning coding basics and all the necessary skills and steps on the journey to fleshing out your multiplayer game idea.

Instructor John Bura knows what he’s talking about. A 25-year veteran of the video game industry and owner of his own game development studio Mammoth Interactive, Bura guides you through the full process. From more than 300 lectures covering more than 55 hours of content, Bura explains all the core knowledge, from coding in the C# language to navigating the Unity game engine to using the 3D modeling capabilities of Blender.

With this training, you’ll have all the background you need to integrate artificial intelligence into the game, control and customize your own hero and other fully realized characters, create an entire unforgettable world around those characters and learn how to craft any weapon your game needs.

And once you’re done, this instruction also shows you how to set both local and global servers with player vs. player support so anyone anywhere can jump into your world and join the fray.

You can add game designer to your list of life accomplishments with the training in the Build a Battle Royale with Unity and Blender course, a $199.99 value now on sale for just $14.99.