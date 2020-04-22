Lucky Ducky and the COVID Crisis: Gotcha!

Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH Hollingsworth hounds that Lucky Ducky back out to work, but you just know he'll still find a way to win
Announcing TWO Tom the Dancing Bug books coming in May from Clover Press, in celebration of the comic's upcoming 30th anniversary--> Tom the Dancing Bug: Into the Trumpverse, and The Super-Fun-Pak Comix Reader. Information about the books, including how to pre-order, and special offers HERE.
"Ruben Bolling's craft and commentary are as powerful and as pointed, as capable of making you laugh while breaking your heart as they were when we were all so very young."
-Neil Gaiman, from the Foreword to Tom the Dancing Bug: Into the Trumpverse
