This gorgeous Dune fan art is like an epic art nouveau Anime adaptation of the series

These were made by artist Chezka Sunit. And as excited as I am about that new live-action Dune movie, I'm already craving an anime version using this artwork 'cause it's gorgeous.
Re-upload. The first quality was so bad. Sorry. Dune Series #9 Alia Atreides (St. Alia of the Knife) Thank you for being patient and always supportive of this series, lately I've been swamped with work plus this lockdown is kinda driving me nuts. I miss cycling and hiking. I had a real blast doing this, I love Mongolian, Tibetian, Bedouin, Slavic traditional clothes a lot. I use them for inspiration all the time! Also insects and plants! Hoping everyone is well! ✨💖🗡💖✨ #dune #frankherbert #alia #atreides #fremen #stillsuit #arrakis #digitalart #scifi #artnouveau #artdeco
Dune Series #8 Reverend Mother Jessica (Jessica Atreides) of the Fremen of Arrakis. 🏺💧🏜 Tough day for most of us (specially if you're from where I'm at), with everything that's been happening lately. All these news surrounding this epidemic, I hope you still have it in you guys to press on for the next weeks/months. Stay strong, hydrate and drink vitamins! Give yourselves a fighting chance! ✨💖💪💖✨ #dune #frankherbert #jessica #atreides #fremen #wateroflife #stillsuit #arrakis #digitalart #scifi #artnouveau #artdeco
Dune Series #7 Chani (Chani Kynes) of the Fremen of Arrakis. 🗡🏜 I apologize for the lackluster Crysknife design, I've always imagined it looking a bit plain but serves it's purpose. She has the same face mask as Muad'Dib but I imagine them being retractable at some parts, I really wanted to draw Chani's face more (her tatts are inspired from Bedouin women). Also sorry for not posting as frequently as before, I've gotten a lot of work due to this series (I actually do commissions, DM for rates) and I couldn't be more happier! But of course, wouldn't have gotten them without you guys supporting me! ✨💖😄💖✨ #dune #frankherbert #chani #fremen #stillsuit #arrakis #digitalart #scifi #artnouveau #artdeco
Dune Series #6 Muad'Dib (Paul Atreides) of the Fremen of Arrakis. 🏜 Modeled the stillsuit from my God Emperor design, which I got inspiration from caterpillars, moths and butterflies (frustrated entomologist/mycologist). I love IG accounts which features insect or mushroom photography, send me links to some and I'll be more than grateful! ✨💖✨ #dune #frankherbert #muaddib #paul #atreides #fremen #stillsuit #arrakis #digitalart #scifi #artnouveau #artdeco
You guys seemed to like the Dune illustrations that I've made, there's actually more of them. My IG feed is a mess lol, will sort it soon. Dune Series #4 Leto Atreides II of House Atreides, God Emperor. 🏜 #dune #frankherbert #leto #atreides #digitalart #scifi #artnouveau #artdeco
Top image: Shruti Muralidhar / Flickr (CC 2.0)