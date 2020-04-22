This gorgeous Dune fan art is like an epic art nouveau Anime adaptation of the series

These were made by artist Chezka Sunit . And as excited as I am about that new live-action Dune movie, I'm already craving an anime version using this artwork 'cause it's gorgeous.

