A children's book recipe for "No-Bake Spice Cookies," inspired by David Lynch's DUNE

36 years after the release of David Lynch's film adaptation of Dune, that famous flop is still finding new ways to surprise me. Like this Dune Activity Book — not to be confused with the Dune Coloring Book, or the Dune Color and Activity Book, all of which were apparently released in a failed attempt to market the film to kids.
Today, I'm particularly fascinated by this recipe for Dune "No-Bake Spice Cookies."
Was melange supposed to taste like cinnamon and coconut? That doesn't strike me as a very exotic, out-of-this-world spice flavor. Was this supposed to tantalize children like a gateway drug to lead them towards the addictions of hallucinogenic-induced space navigation skills and telepathy? And why should the Kwisatz-Haderach need parental assistance to melt the butter in a saucepan? Children must not fear! Fear is the mindkiller!
Perhaps these cookies are the little death that brings total obliteration. Only one way to find out.
(If you want to get a closer look inside these weird childrens' books, check out this post from Coilhouse)
Image via YouTube
Wow. Breakfast burritos are WAY better when working and cooking from home. Now I am hungry.
A while back I posted about the kind of fluffy pancakes you can get in Japan and how one guy said he makes them in a rice cooker. I still haven’t tried it yet, but here’s a simple recipe that I’d like to try from Kitchn: Here’s how to make it at home: All you […]
A simple but effective tip for a better burger, from Boing Boing buddy Gareth Brawnyn’s excellent “Tips, Tools, and Shop Tales” e-newsletter: Here’s a life-thing that you need to know about, especially before this weekend’s cookouts. How often do you get a restaurant burger, or grill one yourself, and before you’re finished horking it down, […]
Even if you aren’t an Apple fan, there’s a decent bet you’re ok with the Apple AirPods because, frankly, they’re just well-made and do their job with little fuss and a lot of style. Of course, that doesn’t mean the AirPods are perfect. They’re so small that they can easily roll under a couch and […]
Without any background, the idea of sleeping on bamboo sheets may not seem all that appealing. Sure, bamboo can be made into nice furniture and pandas seem to love chowing down on the stuff, but is it really something you want to be sleeping on? Turns out when it’s woven into a high-quality microfiber fabric […]
This week in the wonders of artificial intelligence, researchers at Duke University are using AI to make blurry, unrecognizable images of human faces in photos up to 60 times sharper with some remarkable results. Or did you know the U.S. Army is engineering new AI-enabled Hostile Fire Detection sensors that work like virtual soldiers, alerting […]