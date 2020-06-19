A children's book recipe for "No-Bake Spice Cookies," inspired by David Lynch's DUNE

36 years after the release of David Lynch's film adaptation of Dune, that famous flop is still finding new ways to surprise me. Like this Dune Activity Book — not to be confused with the Dune Coloring Book, or the Dune Color and Activity Book, all of which were apparently released in a failed attempt to market the film to kids.

Today, I'm particularly fascinated by this recipe for Dune "No-Bake Spice Cookies."

Anyone feel like making me some #Dune No-Bake Spice Cookies with me over Zoom? pic.twitter.com/NFDv3z4FYv — Patrick Macias (@Patrick_Macias) June 19, 2020

Was melange supposed to taste like cinnamon and coconut? That doesn't strike me as a very exotic, out-of-this-world spice flavor. Was this supposed to tantalize children like a gateway drug to lead them towards the addictions of hallucinogenic-induced space navigation skills and telepathy? And why should the Kwisatz-Haderach need parental assistance to melt the butter in a saucepan? Children must not fear! Fear is the mindkiller!

Perhaps these cookies are the little death that brings total obliteration. Only one way to find out.

(If you want to get a closer look inside these weird childrens' books, check out this post from Coilhouse)

