"Africa" by Toto performed entirely on electrical zaps from Tesla Coils

The main loud music really comes from the tesla coil sparks. They are literally playing the music due to the programmed phase, pulse width and firing frequency! So, there are no speakers, no audio / video special effects. It looks even better in person and sounds almost the same, just without the beat / percussion backing track.

There's no way to explain this any better the creator, Franzoli Electronics , explains it in the description:

