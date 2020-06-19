Changing the direction of your ceiling fan can change your life

Did you know that ceiling fans have a switch that changes the direction of the blades? And by changing the direction, you can either help cool or heat the room? TikToker Anthony Bertoncin didn't. "Today, I finally realized that my ceiling fan has been making my room a sauna for six years," he shared in a TikTok video:

In short: Use counter clockwise for summertime and clockwise for winter. I just ran upstairs to check my ceiling fan and it was in the wrong position. No wonder that room is always so hot!

For a more straightforward explanation, watch this:

(Yahoo! Style)

image via HomeSpot HQ