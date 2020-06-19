Handy pen LED flashlght

These Ray-O-Vac LED penlights have a clip so you can pull them from your pocket and entertain your cats on a moment's notice. It uses one AAA battery, included, and is surprisingly bright given the size.

Socks for people who don't like socks I almost always wear Native Jefferson shoes, which don’t require socks. On those rare occasions when socks are called for, I wear these no-show socks. They sit well below the top of most shoes, and they have some little silicone rubber stripes above the heel that keep them from slipping. READ THE REST

Good deal on a first aid kit I bought this low price first aid kit a couple of years ago when it was on sale, and it’s on sale again. It’s got bandages, alcohol wipes, aspirin, ibuprofen, acetaminophen, hydrocortisone, neomycin, an instant cold pack, scissors, tweezers, and a few other items. For the price it’s a good deal. READ THE REST

Excellent flexible cutting board set on sale I bought a set of four of these 8 x 11″ flexible cutting boards a few years ago, and they’ve held up very well considering how much I use them every day to chop carrots, cabbage, turnips. and rutabagas. I discovered they’re on sale, so I thought it would be a good time to replace […] READ THE REST

If your AirPods keep falling out, these accessories may just change your life Even if you aren’t an Apple fan, there’s a decent bet you’re ok with the Apple AirPods because, frankly, they’re just well-made and do their job with little fuss and a lot of style. Of course, that doesn’t mean the AirPods are perfect. They’re so small that they can easily roll under a couch and […] READ THE REST

Bamboo sheets are beating cotton at its own game here's why you should consider the switch Without any background, the idea of sleeping on bamboo sheets may not seem all that appealing. Sure, bamboo can be made into nice furniture and pandas seem to love chowing down on the stuff, but is it really something you want to be sleeping on? Turns out when it’s woven into a high-quality microfiber fabric […] READ THE REST