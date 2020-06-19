Homeland Security analyst filmed telling black teen girl, “You don’t deserve to be here”

This gentleman, identified as U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services analyst Lee Jeffers, behaved bizarrely toward a group of teenagers who were driving a golf cart in their Florida neighborhood. Jeffers yelled at the teens, spoke in tongues, shared his extensive knowledge of US states where adults can marry teens, threatened to have the kids arrested, and told a 15-year-old black girl, "You do not deserve to be in here.”
From The Palm Beach Post:
The teen’s grandfather, Tony Nelson, spoke with The Post Tuesday about the clash. Breonna and four friends -- two boys and two girls -- were riding in a golf cart and had stopped at the neighborhood’s security gate. Almost immediately, Nelson said, a man the teens didn’t know began following them closely, almost hitting them at one point.
Frightened, the boys left the golf cart and ran, but the three girls continued walking to Breonna’s house, Nelson said.
That led to the confrontation in the Nelson family’s driveway, with the man now identified as Jeffers yelling at the teens, threatening to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to have them removed from the neighborhood and then denying any threat when questioned by Nelson.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued a statement saying, “We are looking into the matter that has been reported in the press about this individual’s off-duty behavior. The video is certainly disturbing, and we are working to get all available information in considering what action, if any, may be appropriate for the agency to take.”
Adrian Brandon is a Seattle-raised and Brooklyn-based visual artist, whose “Stolen” collection was originally displayed at his first public solo show in November 2019 at 263 Bowery in New York. It’s stunning visual art project both in its concept, and its execution. I’ll allow the artist to explain: This series is dedicated to the many […]
On this Juneteenth, I thought I’d share two things I’ve just learned: 1. It’s not ok to use the word “slave.” It’s dehumanizing. We should use “enslaved” instead. Watch the video with Ta-Nehisi Coates and Oprah to understand why better. 2. It’s time we start using a capital B for Black: …Temple University journalism professor […]
Black Sabbath is selling a Black Lives Matter T-shirt inspired by the band’s iconic logo. 100% OF THE NET PROCEEDS WILL BENEFIT BLACK LIVES MATTER GLOBAL NETWORK FOUNDATION, INC. In support of Black Lives Matter, an official t-shirt themed after Black Sabbath’s iconic Master Of Reality album cover is now available.
This week in the wonders of artificial intelligence, researchers at Duke University are using AI to make blurry, unrecognizable images of human faces in photos up to 60 times sharper with some remarkable results. Or did you know the U.S. Army is engineering new AI-enabled Hostile Fire Detection sensors that work like virtual soldiers, alerting […]
If you and your business aren’t keeping up with the times, your customers know it. Google found digitally advanced small businesses made twice the revenue per employee as their counterparts and saw four times the revenue growth. Of course, it’s usually not that most small businesses don’t want to reach out digitally. Most just don’t […]
If you’re looking to launch a new career, you’ll often see us present education course packages that will help you become a web developer or a project manager or a graphic designer. While they’re all very respectable career options, those professions don’t present the same hands-on satisfaction or visceral sense of accomplishment that comes from […]