"Larry: The Burning Man Story" premieres in three time zones over solstice weekend

The summer solstice is important to the Burning Man community, as its when the first Burning Man event happened on San Francisco's Baker some 34 years ago. For this year's anniversary, Larry: the Burning Man Story, a new film about its Stetson-wearing founder Larry Harvey, will premiere through three live online screenings held in three time zones (details below). A live Q&A session will follow each screening. Suggested donation is $10 and all proceeds will support Burning Man Project.

Produced by Profiles in Dust in collaboration with Burning Man Project, the new film Larry: A Burning Man Story chronicles the life and influence of Burning Man’s iconic founder, featuring never-before-seen archival footage and interviews with Larry’s friends, family and colleagues.

Premiere times:

Screening 1: Asia/Pacific
Saturday, June 20 at 04:00 GMT (9PM PDT)
12:00 in Beijing (June 21)
13:00 in Tokyo (June 21)
14:00 in Sydney (June 21)

Screening 2: Europe/Mideast/Africa
Sunday, June 21 at 16:00 GMT (9AM PDT)
17:00 in London
18:00 in Berlin
19:00 in Tel Aviv

Screening 3: The Americas
Sunday, June 21 at 20:00 GMT (1PM PDT)
13:00 in San Francisco
16:00 in New York
17:00 in Rio de Janeiro