Never-before-heard solo version of Aretha Franklin’s “Never Gonna Break My Faith”

My Lord Won't you help them to understand That when someone takes the life of an innocent man Well, they never really won because all they've really done Is set the soul free where it's supposed to be? You can lie to a child with a smilin' face Tell me that color ain't about race You can cast the first stones, you can break my bones But you're never gonna break You're never gonna break my faith

VIDEO: Stevie Wonder performs 'As' at Aretha Franklin's funeral America, we needed this. Stevie Wonder performs at the funeral of Aretha Franklin, August 31, 2018, in Detroit, Michigan. [YouTube Link] Stevie Wonder: 'We need to make love great again. Because Black Lives Do Matter.' #ArethaHomegoing — Xeni Jardin ??‍? (@xeni) August 31, 2018 Read the lyrics below. Read them. When Stevie performed this at […] READ THE REST

Aretha Franklin honored at Buckingham Palace by British Army during Changing of the Guard The life of Aretha Franklin is being celebrated today in Detroit, at what is already described as a legendary memorial service. Earlier today, the British Army paid tribute to the late singer during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace in London. READ THE REST

Rainbow magically appears during Aretha Franklin tribute at a Detroit Tigers game Last week, Aretha Franklin died at the age of 76 in her hometown of Detroit. On Tuesday, during a pregame moment of silence at Detroit’s Comerica Park dedicated to her memory, a full rainbow appeared. Some pictures say it all. pic.twitter.com/abFKT7gsQM — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 21, 2018 READ THE REST

