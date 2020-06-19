Never-before-heard solo version of Aretha Franklin’s “Never Gonna Break My Faith”

My Lord
Won't you help them to understand
That when someone takes the life of an innocent man
Well, they never really won because all they've really done
Is set the soul free where it's supposed to be?
You can lie to a child with a smilin' face
Tell me that color ain't about race
You can cast the first stones, you can break my bones
But you're never gonna break
You're never gonna break my faith
Image: YouTube
America, we needed this. Stevie Wonder performs at the funeral of Aretha Franklin, August 31, 2018, in Detroit, Michigan. [YouTube Link] Stevie Wonder: 'We need to make love great again. Because Black Lives Do Matter.' #ArethaHomegoing — Xeni Jardin ??? (@xeni) August 31, 2018 Read the lyrics below. Read them. When Stevie performed this at […]
The life of Aretha Franklin is being celebrated today in Detroit, at what is already described as a legendary memorial service. Earlier today, the British Army paid tribute to the late singer during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace in London.
Last week, Aretha Franklin died at the age of 76 in her hometown of Detroit. On Tuesday, during a pregame moment of silence at Detroit’s Comerica Park dedicated to her memory, a full rainbow appeared. Some pictures say it all. pic.twitter.com/abFKT7gsQM — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 21, 2018
