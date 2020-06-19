/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:34 am Fri Jun 19, 2020

Never-before-heard solo version of Aretha Franklin’s “Never Gonna Break My Faith”

My Lord
Won't you help them to understand
That when someone takes the life of an innocent man
Well, they never really won because all they've really done
Is set the soul free where it's supposed to be?
You can lie to a child with a smilin' face
Tell me that color ain't about race
You can cast the first stones, you can break my bones
But you're never gonna break
You're never gonna break my faith

Image: YouTube