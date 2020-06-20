Bamboo sheets are beating cotton at its own game here's why you should consider the switch

Without any background, the idea of sleeping on bamboo sheets may not seem all that appealing. Sure, bamboo can be made into nice furniture and pandas seem to love chowing down on the stuff, but is it really something you want to be sleeping on?

Turns out when it’s woven into a high-quality microfiber fabric like this Bamboo Comfort Luxury Sheet Set, the answer is a resounding yes.

What you might not realize unless you’re deep into the bedding game is that bamboo fabric has been building in popularity for the past several years — and for a few good reasons.

Of course, the true test of any sheet set is its comfort — and bamboo fabric can compete with the best of them. In fact, bamboo viscose is often hard to distinguish from silk or Egyptian cotton, while costing a whole lot less.

Bamboo also has the advantage of insane natural absorbency. Being able to take in up to three times its weight in water, bamboo sheets are 40 percent more absorbent than even the best cotton sheets, pulling away moisture to keep your bed dry and comfortable, even during those hot summer nights.

In addition to being amazingly soft and absorbent, bamboo sheets are also hypo-allergenic, warding off any allergic reactions or skin irritations that can come with cotton or other bedding materials. In much the same way bamboo foot mats are used in many countries to combat foot odor, bamboo has natural antimicrobial bio-agents that reduce bacteria and eliminate contaminants that might collect on your clothes or bedding.

Meanwhile, these sheets with 1,800 thread count fabric are designed to fit perfectly over your particular mattress size, stay wrinkle-free, and retain their vibrant color even after going through the wash a few times.

Right now with this sale, sets are available in 4-piece and six-piece varieties in all the most popular sizes: twin, full, queen, and king. You can also pick up a few different colors as well, including aqua, silver, white, grey, sage, ivory, or taupe. Best of all, all sets are priced from $44 down to only $29.99, so you can check out your options and still get a serious deal on some serious bedding.

