Here are 10 of the best free offers or giveaways we found this week

You’ve never coded before. Your assignment: build Cookie Monster a website that’ll land him a job. Over this 7-day course guided by instructor Chris Castiglione, you’ll learn exactly the basics of HTML and CSS to do exactly that through fun videos, step-by-step tutorials and more.

Getting images you can use on your website or digital projects without getting sued can be difficult and expensive. But with this free one-month trial with Shutterstock, you can download royalty-free, high definition images, video clips, music tracks, and more from their stockpile of over 1 billion assets.

Seven courses, 136 hours of content, all geared toward making you into a well-rounded full-stack web developer with training in HTML, CSS and Java. You’ll get hands-on experience using app-building tools like Firebase, Swift, Kotlin and more as you tackle Apple and Android projects like creating your own music streaming app and a fully functional weather widget app.

Learn the current trends and fundamental skills to launch a career as a professional graphic designer. This Shaw Academy training offers insight from the best creative minds in the industry as you learn key graphic design applications like Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign and all the elements and principles of value, color, focal point, rhythm and even the theory of gestalt.

Author John Shea reveals his step-by-step approach to starting your own digital marketing business. He outlines all the various strategies, SEO and web design tools, and digital marketing services you can use to get a real business model in place and local businesses on board without spending a dime.

Over four weeks, you’ll get all the background you need into the world of project management, its core concepts, and methodologies. Rated “great” by over 2,100 Trustpilot reviews, this introductory course explains project scope, deliverables, goals, objectives, milestones, resources and the structure to bring all of that into line as a competent, effective and hireable project manager.

Even if you just want a second income stream, this package of 10 courses can help you build the personal skills and business infrastructure to start a thriving side hustle operation. From time management and goal setting to SEO tricks and affiliate marketing, this collection lays out the game plan for a lucrative new business that won’t gobble up all of your time.

Want to do your morning business call from the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon? From the ice planet of Hoth to the ruins of the Death Star, these fun virtual Star Wars backgrounds will liven up any video call. They’re usable on your desktop or mobile devices in seconds — and will definitely liven up that boring Tuesday sales meeting!

Need a break from reality? Enter now for your chance to escape to a relaxing virtual island with this Nintendo + Animal Crossing giveaway bundle! You'll get your very own Nintendo Switch, along with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a pair of Switch-compatible Logitech wireless surround sound headphones to help you feel fully immersed in the game, and a $300 Nintendo gift card so you can keep playing!

The Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung’s foldable phone that everybody’s talking about — and we want to give you one. Fill out the form and the phone that’s selling out worldwide and folds down into a four-inch square in your pocket can be all yours.

