Elon Musk says Tesla 'Battery Day' and shareholder meeting on September 15

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Septeber 15 is the tentative date for the electric car company's shareholder meeting, and “Battery Day,” at which it Musk is expected to show off advances in battery technology.

Elon previously boasted that “Battery Day” will be “one of the most of exciting days in Tesla’s history”, and was originally scheduled for May, with the shareholder meeting on July 7. Both dates were postponed because of coronavirus.

Reports Reuters:

The Battery Day event will include a tour of the company’s cell production system, Musk tweeted, without elaborating. Tesla and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd are jointly developing batteries designed to last a million miles of use and enable electric Teslas to sell profitably for the same price or less than a gasoline vehicle, people familiar with the plans have said.

More at Reuters:

