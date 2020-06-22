Patagonia joins advertising boycott against Facebook

Outdoor apparel brand Patagonia said it is joining the #StopHateForProfit boycott against Facebook (and Instagram, owned by Facebook) because Facebook continues to promote "hateful lies and dangerous propaganda." Last week three other major brands, The North Face, REI, and Upwork, joined the boycott and suspended all advertising on Facebook.

On Sunday, Patagonia tweeted, "Patagonia is proud to join the Stop Hate for Profit campaign. We will pull all ads on Facebook and Instagram, effective immediately, through at least the end of July, pending meaningful action from the social media giant."

From CNN:

The coalition launched the #StopHateforProfit campaign last week with a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times. The group said that Facebook has allowed incitement against protesters fighting for racial injustice in America, refused to adequately protect users from online threats, failed to recognize and remove Holocaust denial as a form of hate, and allowed its platform to be used in voter suppression efforts that targeted Black voters. "We have long seen how Facebook has allowed some of the worst elements of society into our homes and our lives," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. "When this hate spreads online it causes tremendous harm and also becomes permissible offline."

He said the organizations had tried to "push Facebook to make their platforms safer," but said the company "repeatedly failed to take meaningful action."

"We hope this campaign finally shows Facebook how much their users and their advertisers want them to make serious changes for the better," Greenblatt wrote.

There's always the MyPillow guy.

Image: Jumpstory / CC0