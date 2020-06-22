The Allbaro Air takes a new approach to fixing your bad posture and it doesn’t feel like a straitjacket

If your mother has been screaming at you for years to sit up straight, it might be time to finally take her advice.

That’s because bad posture does more than make you look like a slob at the dinner table. It creates muscle imbalances, puts added wear and tear on your spine, impacts your flexibility, and can even impair your breathing.

If it’s time to break those bad habits or just reinforce good posture, the revolutionary Allbaro Air Posture Corrector is tackling posture problems with a whole new approach.

Earning almost $250,000 in funding from fans on both Kickstarter and Indiegogo, the Allbaro Air is more than just a back brace. Using their own patented technology, the Allbaro Air uses an ergonomically-designed air pressure cell that forms to your body and lets you adjust the air pressure. That way, you get the most comfort while still receiving personalized spinal support to align, strengthen, and correct your posture.

The air pump twists easily on to the valve and you start pumping. A press of the valve can also release air if you overfilled, assuring you can always get an optimal fit for both the best comfort and effectiveness. With a resistance strength of up to 300 pounds, you’ll always get the reinforced pressure to readjust your entire body posture over time.

Consistent pressure is what makes a system like the Allbaro Air work. Since you’ll only keep using it if it’s comfortable, Allbaro used quality material to craft the Air, including durable double fabric sewing, air mesh to prevent sweat and overheating, a soft, but firm neoprene wire band to cut down on any pain from prolonged use, and more.

Allbaro’s mantra is that proper posture is a habit and a continuing choice. They say if you use the Allbaro Air for just 30 minutes a day, users will start to see results quickly.

The Allbaro Air Posture Corrector comes in five sizes, depending on your waist size. Regularly priced at $120, you can save $20 right now off your purchase at the discounted price of $99.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.