/ Xeni Jardin / 5:18 am Mon Jun 22, 2020

WATCH: New 'Hamilton' movie trailer released, Disney film premieres July 3

Disney has just released a first look trailer for the new 'Hamilton' film.

A movie version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda is scheduled to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service on July 3.

'Hamilton' the film features the original Broadway cast, including Lin Manuel Miranda.