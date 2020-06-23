Area woman has black husband

In this video, posted to the internet by Karlos Dillard, an allegedly road-raging woman is challenged by another motorist over her behavior (apparently Dillard himself) and melts down.

The full sequence of events, as reported: Dillard began filming the woman after she followed him for several blocks in a road-rage. He followed her in turn, then challenged her when she parked her car.

Karen got caught with her road rage. I’m literally not leaving my house anymore. This Karen cut me off, break checked me and then followed me for 4 blocks. When I started recording her antics she peeled off and tried to get away with her racism. I had time today to let her know that i am not the one. I’m glad SEVERAL white and black people saw her racism and had my back.

Here's the edit that's viral on Twitter:

From his instagram story of her driving crazy after following him for 3 blocks breaking checking, cutting him off, and saying racial slurs... like what pic.twitter.com/1GK3hg0Wol — Khoarantine (@khoaphan) June 23, 2020

A witness backs up Dillard's version of events.

Several people saw what happened as well. (“ I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND “) pic.twitter.com/2QO95f8BfA — julia 𖧵 (@curlyhyuka) June 23, 2020

Her terrified shrieking at the prospect of exposure could be a comedy skit about the unreasonable fear of black people and of "cancel culture", but I suspect mental illness is in play and also that much hay will be made of him challenging her in public.