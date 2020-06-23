/ Gareth Branwyn / 2:47 pm Tue Jun 23, 2020

Astonishingly-detailed foam Coliseum for Tabletop Gaming

On Tabletop Witchcraft, John builds an amazing gladiatorial coliseum that is one of the most impressive tabletop builds I've seen in a while.

It's also a surprisingly approachable build, if you have a world of patience and time (and ideally a Proxxon hot wire table). Most of it is just foam, toothpicks and skewers, and epoxy putty. He goes through the build step-by-step and even has plans available (US$7).

Image: YouTube