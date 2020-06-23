Game console startup chimes performed

Enjoy this surprisingly relaxing and accurate performance of game console startup chimes by Bored Piano. Below, all the MS Windows startup chimes and nightmare beats.

How to bring back the Mac chime I learned this morning that the Mac chime – the epic C Major chord that plays when you boot an old Mac – can be turned on in newer models. Here’s the terminal command, courtesy of Mr. Macintosh: sudo nvram StartupMute=%00 And to turn it off again: sudo nvram StartupMute=%01 READ THE REST

