Game console startup chimes performed

Enjoy this surprisingly relaxing and accurate performance of game console startup chimes by Bored Piano. Below, all the MS Windows startup chimes and nightmare beats.
Enjoy this surprisingly relaxing and accurate performance of game console startup chimes by Bored Piano. Below, all the MS Windows startup chimes and nightmare beats.
I learned this morning that the Mac chime – the epic C Major chord that plays when you boot an old Mac – can be turned on in newer models. Here’s the terminal command, courtesy of Mr. Macintosh: sudo nvram StartupMute=%00 And to turn it off again: sudo nvram StartupMute=%01
At least all we heard was the flush. From CNN: The case at issue concerned the Telephone Consumer Protection Act that prohibits unwanted calls to cellphones by use of an automated system. Challengers say one provision violates the Constitution. Lawyer Ramon Martinez, representing political groups challenging the law, was pressing his point when the offending […]
This is super neat.
If you create content for the web, you already know it takes time to build websites, write blog posts, create videos, produce graphics, and all the other steps that go into keeping a site healthy and flourishing. But even once all that work is done, there’s a second job that needs doing — and it’s […]
Among Apple’s idiosyncratic quirks is a general discouragement when it comes to attaching peripheral devices. Sure, they aren’t vocally opposed, but through compatibility and other means, they don’t exactly make it easy to sync up your MacBook or iPad with all the various extra devices and formats you may need to access. A MacBook itself […]
If your mother has been screaming at you for years to sit up straight, it might be time to finally take her advice. That’s because bad posture does more than make you look like a slob at the dinner table. It creates muscle imbalances, puts added wear and tear on your spine, impacts your flexibility, […]