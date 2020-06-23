Goodfellas recut as a 90s sitcom

Even with the laugh track added to Goodfellas, Joe Pesci is still as scary as hell.

Watch this great 60s biker movie with modern actors and effects digitally added Kudos to Mike Upchurch for his latest YouTube video: Freeway to Hell. It’s 22 minutes, with voiceovers by Mike Judge, and starring Chris Fairbanks, Jon Dore, Ron Lynch, and Emily Maya Mills. Electric Television Presents… (1967) Lost motorbike gang film. “Freeway to Hell,” A shocking and wrenchingly violent morality tale in which a technological worker […] READ THE REST

The Library of Congress is launching an open-source archive of hip-hop samples dating back more than a century Citizen DJ is the brainchild of Brian Foo, a 2020 Innovator-in-Residence Program at the U.S. Library of Congress. The goal of the project is simple: to provide free audio and video samples to encourage creativity through remixing. Or, in Foo’s words: Cultivate the creation of new and transformative music using free-to-use audio and video materials from the […] READ THE REST

Madonna's "Justify My Love" with only Lenny Kravitz's backing vocals is excellent mutant pop “Justify My Love” is a 1990 trip-hop tune by Lenny Kravitz and Ingrid Chavez with spoken vocals by Madonna and soulful humming and moaning by Kravitz. Someone mixed a version of the track sans Madonna and with Kravitz’s backing vocals brought to the forefront. The above sounds like a compelling piece of “outsider pop,” as […] READ THE REST

