Off-duty cop off the streets after threatening motorist

Brandon Harrison, an officer with the St. Joseph Police Department in Missouri, was assigned to administrative duties Monday after being filmed threatening a motorist. The video sailed to millions of views over the weekend, forcing officials to launch an investigation.

Meet off duty police officer Brandon Harrison of St. Joseph, Missouri. He was in a car accident with the other man you see in this video. And this is how he responded. And yes he is wearing a Trump hat. pic.twitter.com/IzGu2sOks7 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 22, 2020

Two two drivers had apparently collided in their vehicles. Harrison was off-duty at the time, but made clear his position while yelling expletives at the man—“I am on vacation and I will fuck you up.... See who they fucking believe, bitch." A uniformed officer on the scene ordered the man to obey Harrison's demand to sit down and "do what he says", then allows Harrison to participate in a search of the man's vehicle. Local media report that she has not been disciplined and the department has refused to release her name.