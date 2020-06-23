Off-duty cop off the streets after threatening motorist

Brandon Harrison, an officer with the St. Joseph Police Department in Missouri, was assigned to administrative duties Monday after being filmed threatening a motorist. The video sailed to millions of views over the weekend, forcing officials to launch an investigation.
Two two drivers had apparently collided in their vehicles. Harrison was off-duty at the time, but made clear his position while yelling expletives at the man—“I am on vacation and I will fuck you up.... See who they fucking believe, bitch." A uniformed officer on the scene ordered the man to obey Harrison's demand to sit down and "do what he says", then allows Harrison to participate in a search of the man's vehicle. Local media report that she has not been disciplined and the department has refused to release her name.
Prosecutor: Officers stood on Rayshard Brooks’ shoulder, kicked him while he lay on the ground struggling for life.
Yesterday it was reported that three new York City police officers were sickened and sent to a hospital after drinking poisoned milkshakes from a Shake Shack restaurant. After investigating, the New York Police Department found that the milkshakes were not intentionally spiked with detergent, but that the milkshake machine was not properly drained of cleaning […]
After you install an iPhone shortcut called “Pulled Over By Police” all you have to say is “Siri, I’m being pulled over” and the shortcut will record the encounter. From CBS Sacramento: You give the command, “I’m being pulled over” and the program pauses any music you were playing, goes into ‘do not disturb’ mode, […]
