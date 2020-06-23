Reporter asks why Trump cult covidiots won't wear masks

An MSNBC reporter asked Trump cultists at a rally in Phoenix why they wouldn't wear a mask. The answers they gave him didn't make a lot of sense. “It’s not about the mask,” said a woman. “It’s about the hypocrisy that it’s okay for tens of thousands of people to go and riot, to go and protest, but you cannot have a group of a thousand people -- I don’t know how many people are here, this is not okay.”

Another fellow chimed in, "You talkin’ about that Covid-1984 bullshit?”

Endangering seniors and people with compromised immune systems by becoming a virus vector is a weird way to own the libs.

(Via Crooks and Liars)