/ Rob Beschizza / 6:47 am Tue Jun 23, 2020

Teaser for Foundation TV series

Apple took on the challenge of Isaac Asimov's magnificently boring masterpiece Foundation, which has managed to evade screen adaptation for fifty years. Here's the trailer. I'm looking forward to episode after episode of Jared Harris explaining things to stupid people, a role at which he is, it has to be admitted, magnificently good. Posing Seldon as a sci-fi Legasov strikes me as the masterstroke that makes the whole production possible.