Teaser for Foundation TV series

Apple took on the challenge of Isaac Asimov's magnificently boring masterpiece Foundation, which has managed to evade screen adaptation for fifty years. Here's the trailer. I'm looking forward to episode after episode of Jared Harris explaining things to stupid people, a role at which he is, it has to be admitted, magnificently good . Posing Seldon as a sci-fi Legasov strikes me as the masterstroke that makes the whole production possible.

This absolutely terrible reality tv premise makes for great entertainment For such a terrible idea Opposite Worlds is shockingly fun to watch. Filmed in 2014 this reality tv disasterpiece has two teams facing off each week. One team has been living in a super modern home with all the advantages, and the other is emulating neanderthal living. You will be unsurprised at how well-fed people […] READ THE REST

Freaky 1980s Leonard Cohen TV performance Leonard Cohen performs “First We Take Manhattan” on Sweden’s Kulturen TV program in June 1988. It’s perfectly bizarro 1980s while also being so very Cohen. Below, Cohen’s interview on the same program: (via r/ObscureMedia) READ THE REST

Learn how to optimize your site's SEO with the help of this analysis tool If you create content for the web, you already know it takes time to build websites, write blog posts, create videos, produce graphics, and all the other steps that go into keeping a site healthy and flourishing. But even once all that work is done, there’s a second job that needs doing — and it’s […] READ THE REST

This hub keeps up to 8 devices plugged in at once so you can keep grinding Among Apple’s idiosyncratic quirks is a general discouragement when it comes to attaching peripheral devices. Sure, they aren’t vocally opposed, but through compatibility and other means, they don’t exactly make it easy to sync up your MacBook or iPad with all the various extra devices and formats you may need to access. A MacBook itself […] READ THE REST