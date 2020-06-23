Trump uses racist 'Kung Flu' slur against Asians again, was 'coronavirus' too many syllables?

“COVID, COVID-19, COVID, I said what’s the 19. COVID-19, some people can’t explain the 19.”
He's not a well man, folks.
On the day he gave this speech, 120,000 Americans have died of coronavirus. But he can't seem to say the word.
Impeached and obviously unfit United States President Donald “Is it brain disease or Adderall?” Trump uses the term “Kung Flu” again, and says “COVID, COVID-19, COVID, I said what’s the 19. COVID-19, some people can’t explain the 19.”
Yes. He said this. The president of the United States.
Yes, this is real life. I don't know if it will be forever.
From the same speech, this inciting lie from the son of Fred “Got arrested for marching with the KKK” Trump, tweeted now by the official White House Twitter account:
“Around our country, left-wing mobs are trying to tear down American history and heritage—"the behavior of totalitarians and tyrants.'"
Heritage.
It's a bit over 14 words, but it does feel close.
“America’s frownders.”
