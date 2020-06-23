/ Mark Frauenfelder / 2:39 pm Tue Jun 23, 2020

Unsolved Mysteries coming to Netflix

Netflix is rebooting Unsolved Mysteries, a true crime and paranormal event series that originally aired on various networks from 1987 to 2010.

"The original creators of Unsolved Mysteries and the producers of Stranger Things invite you to solve new mysteries." It premieres on July 1, 2020.  I just wish the late Robert Stack could host it.