/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 1:00 am Wed Jun 24, 2020

Advice/inspiration: The "best part of getting laid off"

Remember the guy who shared tips on how artists could apply for COVID financial benefits? Well, that's my pal Shalaco and he's back with another great video. In this one, he shares what good has happened since life threw a monkey wrench into his plans a few years ago. This one is really inspiring!

His words:

with 40 million people getting laid off in the last 10 weeks, I thought it might be uplifting for folks to hear the story of how my world fell apart only to leave space for me to make my dreams come true. It's the two year anniversary of my youtube channel, and it all started with a series of unfortunate events that took me places I never could have imagined.