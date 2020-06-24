Advice/inspiration: The "best part of getting laid off"

Remember the guy who shared tips on how artists could apply for COVID financial benefits? Well, that's my pal Shalaco and he's back with another great video. In this one, he shares what good has happened since life threw a monkey wrench into his plans a few years ago. This one is really inspiring!
His words:
with 40 million people getting laid off in the last 10 weeks, I thought it might be uplifting for folks to hear the story of how my world fell apart only to leave space for me to make my dreams come true. It's the two year anniversary of my youtube channel, and it all started with a series of unfortunate events that took me places I never could have imagined.
“There is a new movement being born right now. A movement against hatred. And the elements of that movement includes racism, which traces its origin back 400 years, antisemitism, sexism, and xenophobia.” Watch this incredible comment by longtime CNN anchor and news presenter Bernard Shaw.
