Advice/inspiration: The "best part of getting laid off"

with 40 million people getting laid off in the last 10 weeks, I thought it might be uplifting for folks to hear the story of how my world fell apart only to leave space for me to make my dreams come true. It's the two year anniversary of my youtube channel, and it all started with a series of unfortunate events that took me places I never could have imagined.

Remember the guy who shared tips on how artists could apply for COVID financial benefits? Well, that's my pal Shalaco and he's back with another great video . In this one , he shares what good has happened since life threw a monkey wrench into his plans a few years ago. This one is really inspiring!

Bernard Shaw: 'There is a new movement being born right now.' “There is a new movement being born right now. A movement against hatred. And the elements of that movement includes racism, which traces its origin back 400 years, antisemitism, sexism, and xenophobia.” Watch this incredible comment by longtime CNN anchor and news presenter Bernard Shaw. READ THE REST

Listen: Inspiring commencement speech from Astro Teller, X's captain of moonshots Astro Teller is the head of X, the “Moonshot Factory” that first launched as an R&D division of Google. iHeart Radio invited Astro to be part of a fantastic podcast series of virtual commencement speeches for 2020 graduates (and the rest of us) that they collected from the likes of John Legend, Bill & Melinda […] READ THE REST

Learn how to optimize your site's SEO with the help of this analysis tool If you create content for the web, you already know it takes time to build websites, write blog posts, create videos, produce graphics, and all the other steps that go into keeping a site healthy and flourishing. But even once all that work is done, there’s a second job that needs doing — and it’s […] READ THE REST

This hub keeps up to 8 devices plugged in at once so you can keep grinding Among Apple’s idiosyncratic quirks is a general discouragement when it comes to attaching peripheral devices. Sure, they aren’t vocally opposed, but through compatibility and other means, they don’t exactly make it easy to sync up your MacBook or iPad with all the various extra devices and formats you may need to access. A MacBook itself […] READ THE REST