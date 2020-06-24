/ Rob Beschizza / 6:28 am Wed Jun 24, 2020

AOC trounces Wall Street-backed primary challenger

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the US Representative for New York's fourteenth district, faced a well-funded "centrist" challenger in this year's Democratic primary. Though Michelle Caruso-Cabrera couldn't match Ocasio-Cortez's fundraising, she was backed by Wall Street players and some of New York's richest, who thought she had a genuine chance of overcoming the left-leaning congresswoman. On the day, though, AOC trounced Caruso-Cabrera at the polls, leading 73%-19% with all precincts reporting in. It was called within minutes.

Elsewhere, establishment Democrats are struggling to fend off challenges from the left: Rep. Elliot Engel has likely lost to Jamaal Bowman, with the count close enough to come down to mail-in ballots yet to be tallied.

But Amy McGrath has likely fended off Charles Booker's insurgent run in Kentucky's race to challenge Mitch McConnell in November. A clear result will be days in coming.

Republican voters are bucking the party line, too, with two Trump-hated candidates prevailing in the GOP primaries in Kentucky and North Carolina.