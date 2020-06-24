Biden "dominating" Trump in latest national poll

A NYT/Siena poll puts Joe Biden 14 points ahead of Donald Trump, leading him 50% to 36%. The margin has widened to cut into Trump's firewall of white voters, suggesting a growing rejection of his approach to Covid and race.
Joseph R. Biden Jr. has taken a commanding lead over President Trump in the 2020 race, building a wide advantage among women and nonwhite voters and making deep inroads with some traditionally Republican-leaning groups that have shifted away from Mr. Trump following his ineffective response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new national poll of registered voters by The New York Times and Siena College.
A quick whip around Google shows the NYT polled Clinton-Trump at 44%-39% in June 2016. Things are getting out of hand for Trump.
Nevertheless, an important reminder:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the US Representative for New York’s fourteenth district, faced a well-funded “centrist” challenger in this year’s Democratic primary. Though Michelle Caruso-Cabrera couldn’t match Ocasio-Cortez’s fundraising, she was backed by Wall Street players and some of New York’s richest, who thought she had a genuine chance of overcoming the left-leaning congresswoman. On the day, […]
“America’s frownders.”
“COVID, COVID-19, COVID, I said what’s the 19. COVID-19, some people can’t explain the 19.”
