Biden "dominating" Trump in latest national poll

A NYT/Siena poll puts Joe Biden 14 points ahead of Donald Trump, leading him 50% to 36%. The margin has widened to cut into Trump's firewall of white voters, suggesting a growing rejection of his approach to Covid and race.

Joseph R. Biden Jr. has taken a commanding lead over President Trump in the 2020 race, building a wide advantage among women and nonwhite voters and making deep inroads with some traditionally Republican-leaning groups that have shifted away from Mr. Trump following his ineffective response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new national poll of registered voters by The New York Times and Siena College.

A quick whip around Google shows the NYT polled Clinton-Trump at 44%-39% in June 2016. Things are getting out of hand for Trump.

