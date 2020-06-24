DIY robot companion based on Pathfinder from Apex Legends

John Park used a 3D printer, some Sugru moldable glue, and a variety of Adafruit electronics components to build this nifty robot companion based on Pathfinder from the game Apex Legends. I also entered Sugru's drawing for a free 3D printer.

David Lynch shows how to make a microphone stand KCRW Radio station sent a microphone to David Lynch to improve the audio of his wonderful daily weather reports. In this video, he shows a wood stand and a protective box he made for it. Image: YouTube READ THE REST

Watch: How to build your own Nintendo Switch Seattle maker Brennen Johnston wanted his friends to play Animal Crossing with him but they couldn’t get their hands on a Nintendo Switch, a scarce commodity amid COVID-19 lockdowns. Enraged by the prices scalpers were charging for a Switch, Brennen set out to build one himself from individual components. The Internet fell in love with […] READ THE REST

Easy Electronics book is an excellent introduction to electronics Charles Platt’s growing series of electronics books are the best I’ve come across. He explains concepts very clearly, and his illustrations are excellent. His latest book in the series is called Easy Electronics. It covers voltage, resistance, capacitors, transistors, integrated circuits, and more. No tools are needed to complete the projects in this book. READ THE REST

Organize, power up and store all your tech in one simple, efficient desktop super station In the new work from home world, you may still find yourself missing some of the amenities of your old digs back at the office. Back at your work desk, you likely had a system in place, with options and equipment for keeping all your tech up and running. On the company’s dime, it was […] READ THE REST

Learn how to optimize your site's SEO with the help of this analysis tool If you create content for the web, you already know it takes time to build websites, write blog posts, create videos, produce graphics, and all the other steps that go into keeping a site healthy and flourishing. But even once all that work is done, there’s a second job that needs doing — and it’s […] READ THE REST