/ Mark Frauenfelder / 3:27 pm Wed Jun 24, 2020

DIY robot companion based on Pathfinder from Apex Legends

John Park used a 3D printer, some Sugru moldable glue, and a variety of Adafruit electronics components to build this nifty robot companion based on Pathfinder from the game Apex Legends. I also entered Sugru's drawing for a free 3D printer.