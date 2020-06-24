Large fish photographed in Loch Ness

Tourist Steve Challice, from Southampton in England, thought he was merely taking a photo of a "big fish" in Loch Ness while on holiday in Scotland.

That's not how Loch Ness works, buddy. As reported by The Daily Record, he posted his shot online only to prove, to the satisfaction of many, that Nessie is alive and well.

He estimated that it was 30 feet away and about 8 feet long. He stated that it was only during lockdown that he has had time to look through the photos he had taken from his two week trip, stating that he had "hundreds" to go through as he's a keen photographer. After sharing the image of what appears to be a large creature emerging from the water online and people commenting that it might be the monster, Steven himself stated that he believes it to be something more mundane like a big fish or a seal, he said: "Personally I know there has been some interest and some people are saying it's the monster but I don't believe that."

UPDATE: Faaaake! The original image was found by internet sleuth Jeriah Houghton: an enormous catfish with the same pattern of spots.