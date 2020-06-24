Learning an entire life story just to get a simple waffle recipe

Don't you hate when you look up a recipe for something basic and the author feels like they need to tell a 10 page story about how that recipe changed their life? I sure do. I'm not sure why cooking websites allow this.

If you've ever tried to get an online recipe, you'll understand why this video by MasterChiefin1 is funny ('cause it's true)!

