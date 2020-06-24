Nile Rodgers tells of transforming Bowie's "Let's Dance" from folky to beyond funky

Legendary guitarist, producer, and composer Nile Rodgers—co-founder of Chic—tells the story of transforming David Bowie's "Let's Dance" from its original "folky" vibe into the post-funk masterpiece we know and love.
And for more, dig the below demo of "Let's Dance" that Rodgers shared in 2018 on what would have been Bowie's 71st birthday:
On Monday, the UceLi Quartet performed at Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu. The opera house was filled to capacity… with 3,000 plants. They played Giacomo Puccini’s “Crisantemi.” From National Public Radio: “After a strange, painful period, the creator, the Liceu’s artistic director and the curator Blanca de la Torre offer us a different perspective for […]
The UK’s Royal Mail is issuing a series of 13 stamps honoring the band Queen. This issue follows prior rock stamps celebrating The Beatles and Pink Floyd. From Spin: “It’s hard to put into words what I feel when looking at these beautiful stamps,” Queen guitarist Brian May said in a release. “Since we four […]
Funk Turkey used lyrics.rip to scrape the Genius database of Nirvana lyrics and then set a Markov chain bot to work generating lyrics to a new “Nirvana” song. Funk Turkey made the music and sang the bot’s poetry. Listen to “Smother” and spot the actual Cobain phrases! From the YouTube description: All music/vocals performed, mixed, […]
