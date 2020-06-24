Organize, power up and store all your tech in one simple, efficient desktop super station

In the new work from home world, you may still find yourself missing some of the amenities of your old digs back at the office.

Back at your work desk, you likely had a system in place, with options and equipment for keeping all your tech up and running. On the company’s dime, it was easy to make sure you had charging capabilities for each of your devices and never think twice about it.

That might be a little tougher to accomplish now in your hastily converted home office. However, there are methods for keeping all your devices organized, charged up, and instantly accessible without assembling a giant device tree of wires and connectors.

The iPM 3-in-1 Desktop Charging Stand 5-Port USB Charging Station can help streamline all that desk clutter at the same time that it’s handling a whole swath of your power and storage needs.

This stand is all about versatility. As a charging stand, it’s got open docks to easily line up to five devices while charging. Rather than laying your phone, tablet and all your other USB driven devices in a hodge-podge of wires and connectors, this dock maintains order and saves space while each device gets the charge it so desperately needs.

The unit includes 5 USB 3.0 ports to handle all your charging, including Smart IC tech knows your gadget so it can deliver optimum power at just the right pace for your equipment. It’s also got built-in surge protection to assure your device won't ever be damaged by a short circuit, over-voltage, over-current, or over-charging.

And because this item has done its homework, it also features a watch holder to keep your Apple Watch or other wearable tech pieces secure and safe. Rather than laying it on a table or desk, this station gives it a permanent home when it’s not in use. There’s also a spot to hold your Apple AirPods or other wireless earbuds as well.

Clear out all the unnecessary junk and reprioritize your desk by saving almost half off the price of this 3-in-1 charging station. It’s regularly $99.99, but it’s on sale now for only $54.99.

