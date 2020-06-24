Recommended newsletter: Exploding Topics, "a list of rapidly trending topics, insights and analysis."

OMAD stands for “One Meal a Day”.

In other words, this diet is an extreme version of intermittent fasting. But instead of eating your first meal at noon, with OMAD you fast for 23 hours. And you spend the remaining hour eating a gigantic meal.

OMAD proponents claim that the approach is easier to stick to long-term (because you can eat anything you want for your one meal).

What’s interesting about OMAD is that it grew largely on Reddit. Then, radiated out into the mainstream. In fact, the r/OMAD subreddit has 138k members.