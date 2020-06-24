So you're wondering what a 7-week old baby red squirrel sounds like

Dani Connor Wild is feeding four baby squirrels whose mother was run over: "I have recently become a “mum” to four baby red squirrels after their mum was unfortunately hit by a car. Over the past two weeks, they have gained my trust and recognise my voice. They remain in the wild and I visit them every day." In this video (embedded below), she uses a shotgun mic to record one munching away on a meal.

