/ Rob Beschizza / 6:50 am Wed Jun 24, 2020

So you're wondering what a 7-week old baby red squirrel sounds like

Dani Connor Wild is feeding four baby squirrels whose mother was run over: "I have recently become a “mum” to four baby red squirrels after their mum was unfortunately hit by a car. Over the past two weeks, they have gained my trust and recognise my voice. They remain in the wild and I visit them every day." In this video (embedded below), she uses a shotgun mic to record one munching away on a meal.