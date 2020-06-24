The rise and fall of Blockbuster, visualized

Blockbuster opened its first store in 1986 and spread like wildfire across the country for the next 20 years. It peaked in 2004, then Netflix and streaming media came along and it was all over for the video rental chain.
COPS has glorified police since 1989, riding along as officers chase down, interview and arrest people. It crafted a reality-TV aesthetic of shaky cameras, counterfeit danger and harsh lighting, cruel in its presentation of suspects and fawning in its identification with officers. And now it’s been cancelled, a conspicuous casualty of the American revolt against […]
Climate change, growing inequality, systemic racism, militarized police, rising fascism, Covid-19 pandemic, plagues of locusts. From is2020over.com, a list of 2020’s bad news to date. January More than 20% of Australia’s forest is lost to forest fires.[>] World War III is barely averted after US aggression.[>] Africa is plagued by unprecedented locust swarms.[>] February The […]
The BBC filmed a Boston Dynamics robot dog attemping to herd sheep in New Zealand. A robot dog designed for search and rescue missions has had a go at herding sheep in New Zealand. Technology company Rocos is exploring how the Spot robot – made by US-based Boston Dynamics – might be put to work […]
If you create content for the web, you already know it takes time to build websites, write blog posts, create videos, produce graphics, and all the other steps that go into keeping a site healthy and flourishing. But even once all that work is done, there’s a second job that needs doing — and it’s […]
Among Apple’s idiosyncratic quirks is a general discouragement when it comes to attaching peripheral devices. Sure, they aren’t vocally opposed, but through compatibility and other means, they don’t exactly make it easy to sync up your MacBook or iPad with all the various extra devices and formats you may need to access. A MacBook itself […]
If your mother has been screaming at you for years to sit up straight, it might be time to finally take her advice. That’s because bad posture does more than make you look like a slob at the dinner table. It creates muscle imbalances, puts added wear and tear on your spine, impacts your flexibility, […]